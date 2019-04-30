Media player
Sean walking with a prosthetic limb for the first time
A US Navy sailor who has been documenting his recovery online after having his leg amputated has said he is on "top of the world" after taking his first steps using a prosthetic limb.
Sean Dougherty filmed the "game-changing" moment at the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland.
Posting on his Instagram account, Sean wrote: "It's not much but my first few steps are now out of the way. With a little practice, I'll be back to my old self in no time."
He told BBC News: "Standing on two feet again, I feel like myself again. I feel like I've regained that part of my life."
30 Apr 2019
