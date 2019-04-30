'Venezuela is in an irreversible process'
'Venezuela is in a politically irreversible process'

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy to the US, Carlos Vecchio, has said that "change will come any time soon" in the country.

Thousands of people are demonstrating on the streets, as Mr Guaido attempts to bring an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.

  • 30 Apr 2019
