Why is the US so bad at recycling?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why is the US so bad at recycling?

Recycling has become so expensive that some US cities have suspended their programmes. One major issue is people throwing away things that can't be recycled.

Video by Rod Macleod and Chelsea Bailey

  • 05 May 2019
Go to next video: Would you sort your rubbish into seven different bags?