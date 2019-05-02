Media player
'I accidentally shot dead my little sister'
Sean was 10 years old when he found a gun in the house and thought it was a toy. The weapon accidentally went off and a stray bullet pierced the heart of his younger sister.
Thirty years on, Sean and his mother reflect on how those few tragic seconds changed the course of their lives.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Angélica M Casas
02 May 2019
