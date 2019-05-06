Why visit 419 national parks in one long trip?
Video

A man who visited 419 US national parks in one long trip

After his father died of cancer, Mikah Meyer decided to take time out and go on an ambitious three-year trip.

He sang in churches to help fund his trip and embraced his LGBT identity on social media - with mixed results.

Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard

  • 06 May 2019