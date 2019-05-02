Pelosi: 'Barr lied to Congress'
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Her comments came a day after Mr Barr's testimony to a Senate panel about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec hit back: "The baseless attack on the attorney general is reckless, irresponsible and false."

