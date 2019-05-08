Why a woman secretly taped 30 years of TV news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Marion Stokes: The woman who taped 30 years of TV news

Marion Stokes secretly recorded 70,000 VHS tapes' worth of US broadcasts from 1979 until her death in 2012. Her son explains why, as a new documentary about her is released.

Video by Tom Brook and Tristan Daley

  • 08 May 2019
Go to next video: Venezuela's volunteer journalists