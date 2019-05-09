'Motivation creates fire'

Media player
Meet the world's first CrossFit trainer with cerebral palsy
Steph 'The Hammer' Hammerman was born with cerebral palsy and doctors thought she would never walk.
She went on to become the first CrossFit trainer with cerebral palsy and Nike's first sponsored adaptive athlete.
She also runs a gym in North Carolina.
09 May 2019
