70,000 secret tapes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why a woman secretly taped 30 years of TV news

Marion Stokes secretly recorded 70,000 VHS tapes' worth of US broadcasts from 1979 until her death in 2012. Her son explains why, as a new documentary about her is released.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 May 2019