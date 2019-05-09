70,000 secret tapes

Media player
Why a woman secretly taped 30 years of TV news
Marion Stokes secretly recorded 70,000 VHS tapes' worth of US broadcasts from 1979 until her death in 2012. Her son explains why, as a new documentary about her is released.
09 May 2019
