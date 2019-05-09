Ride-share drivers unite in US strike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ride strike

Drivers in the US say the companies they work for, which include Uber and Lyft, have made it impossible to earn a living.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 May 2019