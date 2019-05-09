More than 1,000 guns seized from LA home

Media player
More than 1,000 guns seized from Los Angeles home
Authorities responded to an anonymous tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood, close to Beverly Hills and Bel Air.
09 May 2019
