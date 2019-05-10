Bobcat coaxed down from Florida power pole
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bobcat coaxed down from Florida power pole

A wild bobcat perched high on a post by a busy road in the US state of Florida was encouraged down by workers in a cherry picker truck who used an extendable tool to tap it continuously on the head.

The cat, which was sat atop the pole used to support power cables in Collier County, eventually climbed down before leaving the scene in a hurry.

The power had been switched off to prevent electrocution, local media reported.

  • 10 May 2019
Go to next video: Mountain lion kittens found in cave