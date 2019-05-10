Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lightning strikes twice and again and again...
Extreme weather in the Houston and Las Vegas areas brought intense lightning, with bolts appearing to strike the same spot 11 times. More severe storms are expected in Houston this weekend.
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window