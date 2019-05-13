Conor McGregor phone smash charges dropped

Media player
Conor McGregor phone smashing charges dropped
Prosecutors have dropped charges against Irish fighter Conor McGregor after he was accused of smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami hotel.
The incident happened on 11 March and was captured on CCTV.
13 May 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window