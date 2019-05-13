Conor McGregor phone smash charges dropped
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Conor McGregor phone smashing charges dropped

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Irish fighter Conor McGregor after he was accused of smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami hotel.

The incident happened on 11 March and was captured on CCTV.

Read more: Charges dropped against UFC star McGregor

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: The Boxing Club - Conor McGregor