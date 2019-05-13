Huffman leaves court after guilty plea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Felicity Huffman leaves court after pleading guilty
US actress Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently conspiring to win a university place for her daughter.
She admitted paying $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter's exam answers secretly corrected.
Prosecutors recommended a four-month prison term and a $20,000 fine. Huffman, 56, was among 50 charged in the college admissions scandal.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48262281/felicity-huffman-leaves-court-after-pleading-guiltyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window