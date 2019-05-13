Huffman leaves court after guilty plea
Felicity Huffman leaves court after pleading guilty

US actress Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently conspiring to win a university place for her daughter.

She admitted paying $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter's exam answers secretly corrected.

Prosecutors recommended a four-month prison term and a $20,000 fine. Huffman, 56, was among 50 charged in the college admissions scandal.

