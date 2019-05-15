Media player
Pro-choice protest over Alabama abortion law
Pro-choice demonstrators have protested as lawmakers passed a bill to outlaw abortion outright in Alabama.
If approved, it would be the strictest such law in the US. Abortion would only be allowed in certain circumstances to safeguard the mother's health.
Anti-abortion activists hope the law will challenge a landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalised abortion in the US.
15 May 2019
