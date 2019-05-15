Media player
Alabama passes bill banning abortion
Alabama has become the latest US state to move to restrict abortions by passing a bill to outlaw the procedure in almost all cases.
The law includes a ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest.
Supporters say they expect the law to be blocked in court, but hope that the appeals process will bring it before the Supreme Court.
The bill has been signed by Alabama's Republican governor, Kay Ivey.
15 May 2019
