Trump: Immigrants must have merit and skill

President Donald Trump has outlined plans to overhaul the US immigration system.

He said younger, better educated, English-speaking workers who already have job offers in the US should make up more than half of all legal immigrants.

Mr Trump called it a "sweeping modernisation" of the system but Democrats said the proposals failed to address key issues.

  • 17 May 2019