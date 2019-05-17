Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Immigrants must have merit and skill
President Donald Trump has outlined plans to overhaul the US immigration system.
He said younger, better educated, English-speaking workers who already have job offers in the US should make up more than half of all legal immigrants.
Mr Trump called it a "sweeping modernisation" of the system but Democrats said the proposals failed to address key issues.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window