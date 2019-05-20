¿Hablan español? Grading the 2020 Dems' Spanish
Video

2020 Election: Grading the candidates' Spanish skills

Most of the 2020 Democratic candidates have Spanish websites but how accurate are they? And are they enough to win over the Latino vote?

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 20 May 2019
