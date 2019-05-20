¿Hablan español? Grading the 2020 Dems' Spanish

Media player
2020 Election: Grading the candidates' Spanish skills
Most of the 2020 Democratic candidates have Spanish websites but how accurate are they? And are they enough to win over the Latino vote?
Video by Angélica M Casas
20 May 2019
