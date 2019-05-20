How it feels to have your student loan wiped
Morehouse College student: 'I want to change the world'

Dwytt Lewis is one of the 400 Morehouse College graduates whose entire student loan debt is being wiped by billionaire philanthropist Robert F Smith.

Mr Smith, 56, is the founder of the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners and one of the nation's most prominent African-American philanthropists.

His net worth is estimated to be around $5bn - making him the wealthiest black American, ahead of Oprah Winfrey.

