How it feels to have your student loan wiped

Video

Dwytt Lewis is one of the 400 Morehouse College graduates whose entire student loan debt is being wiped by billionaire philanthropist Robert F Smith.

Mr Smith, 56, is the founder of the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners and one of the nation's most prominent African-American philanthropists.

His net worth is estimated to be around $5bn - making him the wealthiest black American, ahead of Oprah Winfrey.