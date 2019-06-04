Media player
Canada must 'accept responsibilities' over abuse
For lawyer and activist Beverley Jacobs, the murder of her 21-year-old cousin in 2008 was a turning point in her work.
Jacobs, a Mohawk lawyer, was the lead researcher of the Amnesty report into discrimination and violence against indigenous women in Canada.
-
04 Jun 2019
