Homes hanging over river bank in US

Homes hanging over river bank in Oklahoma
Residents have been evacuated in Oklahoma after severe flooding left homes hanging over the edge of a river bank.
Extreme weather has hit the US in recent days with tornadoes sweeping across states including Texas and Kansas.
23 May 2019
