Rescued hiker: 'I chose life'

Rescued hiker: 'It came down to life and death and I had to chose'
A hiker found alive more than two weeks after she went missing on Maui, Hawaii, has spoken from her hospital bed. Amanda Eller said she faced a choice between "life and death".
MS Eller, 35, was last seen on 8 May. Family and friends had launched an intense search effort and offered a cash reward for her safe return.
Full story: Hawaii hiker found alive after two weeks
26 May 2019
