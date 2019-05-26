Rescued hiker: 'I chose life'

Video

Amanda Eller was found alive more than two weeks after she went missing on Maui, Hawaii.

Family and friends had launched an intense search effort and offered a cash reward for her safe return.

Ms Eller, who had been hiking, was found on Friday when she waved down a rescue helicopter.

