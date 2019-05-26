Media player
Oklahoma tornado: Aerial footage shows the aftermath
At least two people have died after a tornado struck in El Reno, Oklahoma on Saturday night.
It destroyed a hotel and damaged a mobile home park.
The incident on Saturday follows a week of tornadoes, severe rain and flooding in states in the Southern Plains and Midwest regions.
The recent spate of extreme weather has been blamed for at least nine deaths across the region, the Associated Press reports.
26 May 2019
