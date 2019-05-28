Extreme weather hits Ohio's Dayton
Ohio's Dayton rocked by storms and tornadoes

Millions of people have been left without power in the US state of Ohio after severe storms and tornadoes hit the region.

Video footage captured in downtown Dayton showed the extreme weather pounding the city's Water Street District at about 23:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Monday.

