Mueller on Trump Russia inquiry in full

Trump Russia investigation: Robert Mueller's first public statement in full
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has spoken publicly for the first time since he published the findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The investigation has led to 35 people being charged, including several who were a part of Donald Trump's campaign and administration.
Mr Mueller's 438-page report concluded there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, but did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.
29 May 2019