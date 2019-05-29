Charging Trump not an option, says Mueller
In his first public comments on the Russia inquiry, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has said that charging President Trump with a federal crime was "not an option" while he was in office.

Mr Mueller's investigation concluded there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, but did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

