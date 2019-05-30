Can these parents spell as well as their kids?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spelling Bee: Can these parents spell as well as their kids?

Horripilation, kentledge and parochialism - just three of the words facing children competing in this year's US Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

Can their parents do any better? We asked those brave enough to try - and also got some tips from the 2018 champion.

Video by Angélica Casas and Chloe Kim

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: Can the Murrays spell as well as they play tennis?