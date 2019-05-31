What baseball parks tell us about US cities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What baseball parks tell us about US cities

Baseball stadiums in the US reveal stories of urban sprawl and suburban revival over the last two centuries, says Paul Goldberger, author of Ballpark.

Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard

  • 31 May 2019
Go to next video: Have you ever seen a better catch than this?