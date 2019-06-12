Media player
How the US-China trade war squeezes California's wine country
Chinese tariffs have targeted the US agricultural industry - including wine makers - as farmers are a key voting bloc for Donald Trump.
The president wants to cut the trade deficit with China - a country he has accused of unfair trade practices since before he won the White House.
Produced by Sophie Long, Annie Phrommayon and Chuck Tayman
12 Jun 2019
