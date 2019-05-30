Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Attorney General William Barr questions Mueller's conclusion
US Attorney General William Barr has told CBS News former Special Counsel Robert Mueller could have reached a decision on whether President Trump had committed criminal activity.
Mr Mueller spoke publicly about his investigation for the first time on Wednesday. He reiterated that his inquiry did not exonerate Mr Trump of obstruction of justice.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48463894/attorney-general-william-barr-questions-mueller-s-conclusionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window