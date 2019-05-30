Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Mueller is a true never-Trumper'
US President Donald Trump has criticised Robert Mueller, accusing the former special counsel of disliking him.
On Wednesday, Mr Mueller gave his first public remarks since the results of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
Mr Trump also insisted that Russia did not help him win the presidency, despite tweeting earlier that day: "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected."
30 May 2019
