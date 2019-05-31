Surprise finish in US spelling bee contest

Media player
Unprecedented result in US National Spelling Bee
More than 550 children have taken part in the US National Spelling Bee.
In a tense final, the competitors were put through their paces with words like erysipelas, bougainvillea and aiguillette.
But the result of this year's challenge couldn't have been predicted.
31 May 2019
