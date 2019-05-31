US agents catch 1,000 migrants crossing Texas border

Video

US border authorities in El Paso, Texas, have detained more than 1,000 undocumented migrants who crossed the border from Mexico - the largest single group agents had encountered.

The group, which included entire families and 63 unaccompanied minors, were from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, agents said. They crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and broke through a fence into El Paso.

It comes as US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on goods from Mexico, demanding the country do more to curb illegal immigration into the US.