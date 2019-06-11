Tracking down LA's elusive mountain lions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tracking down Los Angeles' elusive mountain lions
It is thought that there could be 30,000 mountain lions in western North America, but sightings are extremely rare.
Now local people are using camera traps to photograph the lions and broaden public understanding of them.
BBC Travel Show's Mike Corey finds out more.
Photos: Johanna Turner
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48479359/tracking-down-los-angeles-elusive-mountain-lionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window