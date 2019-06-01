'They leave a void we will never be able to fill'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Virginia shooting: Victims 'leave a void we will never be able to fill'
Authorities in the US city of Virginia Beach have named the 12 people killed in a gun attack at a municipal building on Friday.
The city's manager, Dave Hansen, who worked with those killed, paid tribute to them.
-
01 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48485762/virginia-shooting-victims-leave-a-void-we-will-never-be-able-to-fillRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window