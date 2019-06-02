Kamala Harris interrupted by protester

Video

Kamala Harris, a senator and one of the Democratic candidates for the 2020 US presidential election, has been interrupted by a protester who grabbed her microphone while she was on stage.

The senator was answering a question on equal pay at an event in California when a man came onto the stage.

A number of people, including the senator's husband, managed to help remove the man - an animal rights activist - from the stage.

After his removal, Ms Harris returned to the debate.

Organisers of the event, which was attended by other 2020 candidates, have apologised for the failure in security.