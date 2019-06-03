Alligator breaks into home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alligator smashes through home window

An elderly woman woke up in the middle of the night after hearing a loud crash.

She discovered an 11ft (3.3m) alligator had broken into her Florida home.

