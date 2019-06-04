How to be a Jeopardy! champion
Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's two tips for success

Professional gambler James Holzhauer says two things helped him to win $2.46m before his winning streak on US game show Jeopardy! came to an end.

The 35-year-old came close to beating Ken Jenning's record $2.52m prize.

