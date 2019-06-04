US media reacts to Trump's UK visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump's state visit to the UK covered by US media
US media outlets have weighed in on everything from the "Trump Blimp" to his relationship with the Queen.
Here is a round-up of US media reactions so far.
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48522248/trump-s-state-visit-to-the-uk-covered-by-us-mediaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window