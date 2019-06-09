How do you vacuum plastic from a beach?
How do you vacuum plastic from a beach?

Engineers in Canada have devised a machine they say can clean small pieces of plastic from Hawaii's "Trash Beach".

The brains behind it say it can clean 17kg (37lbs) of sand a minute.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 09 Jun 2019
