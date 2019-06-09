Media player
How do you vacuum plastic from a beach?
Engineers in Canada have devised a machine they say can clean small pieces of plastic from Hawaii's "Trash Beach".
The brains behind it say it can clean 17kg (37lbs) of sand a minute.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
09 Jun 2019
