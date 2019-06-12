Media player
What's killing Yosemite's trees?
Ten years ago researchers in California launched a unique scientific project to track the life histories of some of the oldest and tallest trees in the world.
The first decade has already seen dramatic changes in the forest, with fire and drought taking their toll. The BBC's Peter Bowes reports.
Filmed and edited by Colleen Hagerty.
12 Jun 2019
