Central Park Five: 'They put bounty on our heads'

Video

The five men wrongfully convicted of the rape of a female jogger in New York 1989 have accused US President Donald Trump of putting "a bounty on our heads" by amplifying public outrage at the time.

Yusef Salaam, one of the men known as the Central Park Five, was referring to the decision by the then real estate tycoon, to buy full-page ads in US newspapers calling for the return of the death penalty in the state.