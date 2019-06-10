Dallas crane collapse kills one person

Media player
Dallas crane collapse kills one, injures six others
One person has been killed and six others injured after a crane collapse during a storm in the US.
Search and rescue operations are still under way at the site in Dallas, one of several areas of Texas damaged by high winds.
