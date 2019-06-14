What happens if Mexico doesn't stem migrant flow?

What happens if Mexico doesn't stem the migrant flow?
Video

The US has proposed a "safe third country" agreement with Mexico, if migrant arrivals to the US border are not reduced by mid-July. What would it mean for asylum seekers?

The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher explains.

Video by Tristan Cimini, Angélica M Casas and Franz Strasser

