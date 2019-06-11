Trump and Biden exchange personal insults
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump and Biden exchange personal insults

Dismissed as a "dummy" and "loser", how did the former vice-president hit back at the president?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jun 2019