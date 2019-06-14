US footage shows 'Iran removing unexploded mine'

Media player
Gulf of Oman tanker attacks: US video shows 'Iran removing mine'
The US has released footage showing what it says are Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from the side of a ship.
The Kokuka Courageous had been damaged in an attack several hours earlier.
The US blamed Iran for the attacks on this and another tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
Iran has strongly denied the accusation.
