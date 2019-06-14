Media player
'She's tough and she's good'
The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is the latest high profile figure to leave the Trump administration, returning to her home state of Arkansas at the end of June. Mrs Sanders has been in the role since July 2017 after replacing her predecessor Sean Spicer.
14 Jun 2019
