Matthew Sweet questions key evidence in Naomi Wolf's new book
During an interview on BBC Radio 3's Free Thinking programme, presenter Matthew Sweet questioned some evidence in Naomi Wolf's new book.
On-air, the US author learned she had misunderstood a 19th-century English legal term.
Now her US publisher has postponed the release of the Outrages: Sex, Censorship, and the Criminalization of Love.
14 Jun 2019
